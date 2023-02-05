Thank you for Reading.

Donald B. Beane
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DONALD B. BEANE, 63, of Charleston, WV, passed away on January 16, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, after a long illness.

Dauni was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Beane, and his mother, Phyllis Fay Beane Smith.

Recommended for you