Donald L. McGovern
DONALD L. McGOVERN passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Charleston WV home of his daughter after a brief illness. He was 97 years old.

Don was born on March 28, 1925, in Wayland, NY to Leo Owen McGovern and Amelia (Smalt) McGovern. He was predeceased by his wife Katherine (Reeser) McGovern and his sister Gloria (McGovern) Underwood.

