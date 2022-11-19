Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DORIS JEAN CHURCH HARRIS, 90, of Charleston, WV, went on to be with the Lord on November 17, 2022. She was born March 2, 1932, in Littleton, WV, the daughter of Presley and Nelle Church.
After graduating from Hundred High School in 1950, Jean moved to Charleston and attended Morris Harvey College before working for F. W. Dodge Corporation, where she met her favorite customer, Calvin G. Harris, in 1954. Jean and Calvin were happily married for 56 years, enjoying life together attending functions with family and friends at Christ Church, the Elks Club, Kanawha Country Club, American Business Club, The Sterling Restaurant, Kourey's Sweetshop, Humphrey's Pine Room, but most of all, Jean loved being Mom to her children and Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Nelle Church; husband of 56 years, Calvin G. Harris; sisters, Betty Church Watters and June Church Daniel, and niece, Judy Daniel Hood.
Jean is survived by her son, C. Grey Harris II (Cindy) of Charleston; daughter, Pam Harris Bowlus (Jeb) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Erin of Ames, IA, Laura of Raleigh, Chelsea of Raleigh, Sam of Montclair, NJ; five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Jean attended Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston for over 68 years and Jean and Calvin were married there in 1954.
A Celebration of Life service for Jean will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, the 19th day of November, 2022, at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, WV, with the Reverend Dr. Randall Flanagan officiating and Reverend David Donathan providing the music. Jean's final resting place will be the Columbarium, alongside Calvin at Christ Church United Methodist.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., at the Church, prior to the service.
Special thanks for all of the wonderful care provided by Jean's personal caregiver, Belinda, and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Christ Church United Methodist, P.O. Box 0884, Charleston, WV 25323.