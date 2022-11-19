Thank you for Reading.

DORIS JEAN CHURCH HARRIS, 90, of Charleston, WV, went on to be with the Lord on November 17, 2022. She was born March 2, 1932, in Littleton, WV, the daughter of Presley and Nelle Church.

After graduating from Hundred High School in 1950, Jean moved to Charleston and attended Morris Harvey College before working for F. W. Dodge Corporation, where she met her favorite customer, Calvin G. Harris, in 1954. Jean and Calvin were happily married for 56 years, enjoying life together attending functions with family and friends at Christ Church, the Elks Club, Kanawha Country Club, American Business Club, The Sterling Restaurant, Kourey's Sweetshop, Humphrey's Pine Room, but most of all, Jean loved being Mom to her children and Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

