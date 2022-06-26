Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
DOROTHY B. McWATTERS, 92, passed away on Jun 21, 2022, in hospice care at her apartment at Paramount Senior Living in Ona, WV.
She was born on September 9, 1929, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Armsey and Edith Bartlett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David M. McWatters, Jr.; son, David M. McWatters III; her brother, Frank Bartlett and his wife, Nancy Bartlett.
Surviving are son, Dr. Terry L. McWatters and his wife, Cathy of Hurricane, WV; and daughter, Sherry L. McWatters and husband, Kirk Boyce of Valley Springs, CA; and seven grandchildren: David M. McWatters IV and wife Lacy of Raleigh, NC, Danielle McWatters of Tucker, GA, Ryan McWatters of Fairmont, WV, Dr. Wesley McWatters and wife Alicia of Gainesville, FL, Dr. Brittany McWatters of Columbia, SC, Brandie Boyce Yelland and husband Sam of Pacifica, CA and Dustin Boyce and wife Mara of Marina, CA; five great grandchildren: Emerson and Charlyn Yelland of Pacifica, CA and Sadie, Ella and Lily Boyce of Marina, CA and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy attended Marshall University for her Associate degree and received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University. She was a teacher at J.E. Robins Elementary for twenty-one years.
Memorial service will be held later in July 2022 at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St., Charleston, WV 25301.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Dorothy's name to Alzheimer's Disease Association (1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387) or to the Property Board of Charleston Baptist Temple.