Dorothy Marie Gillespie

MRS. DOROTHY MARIE (SUSIE) GILLESPIE of Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the age of 73.
Susie was born to the late William Clifford Ray and Dorothy M. Ray on February 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV. She grew up as the eldest of five children. In 1964 she married Danny Gillespie and began a family. Susie worked for the WV State Credit Union where she later retired.
Susie is survived by her husband of 56 years Danny; her three sons, Eric (Debbie) Cross Lanes, WV, Wesley (Sarah) Yukon Oklahoma, and Bradford (Jamie) of Charleston WV; six grandchildren; and various nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Besides her parents Clifford and Dorothy Ray she was preceded in death by her sister Brenda Silveria; her brothers, William, Charles, and Edward Ray; and her loving son, William Gillespie
At her request Susie will be cremated. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.