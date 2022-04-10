Dorothy Washburn Robey

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
Robey
DOROTHY "DOT" WASHBURN ROBEY was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 94.
She was born to Ernest and Rose Washburn on February 19, 1928. Dot and her husband, Don, had a storybook, loving marriage. They had two children: Steve (Beth) and Randy (Patti). Dot had three grandchildren, Andrew (Jessie), Tyler (Rachael) and Jessica (Andy) and a great grandson, Graham.
Dot and Don raised their family in Romney. Dot was the long-time secretary at the local grade school. Dot was first and foremost a homemaker - maintaining a loving household for the family.
Dot was a kind and gentle woman. She was a great example to her family and friends as how to live a Christian life. She was incapable of saying a harsh word about anyone and always found the best in people. She had an extraordinarily large circle of friends of all ages. When you were Dot's friend, you were a friend for life. She was compassionate in both her words and deeds.
While of declining health the last few years, Dot had made peace with her situation and recognized God's grace and plans for her. Family members were by her bedside when she passed. Rather than focus on loss, family and friends will look back on her life cherishing the fond memories of a life well-lived. Comfort is found knowing she is in heaven and reunited with her loving husband.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to all of Dot's caregivers while she was at Charleston's Edgewood Summit and most recently, Brookdale Charleston Gardens. The love, respect, and friendship shown by caregivers and HospiceCare will long be remembered.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Romney First United Methodist Church in Romney, West Virginia. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Romney First United Methodist Church where Dot was a long-time, active member.