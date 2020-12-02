DOUGLAS B. BROWN, 68, of Charleston, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Frederick Q. Brown and Elizabeth Ann Brown.
He is survived by his sisters, Susan B. DeVan and Katherine B. Lashley (Tom); and two nephews, Buck and Will DeVan.
A lifelong resident of Charleston, Doug graduated from George Washington High School and attended Yale University.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a service at this time. He will be interred in the St. John's Episcopalian Columbarium.
To honor Doug's memory, the family suggests donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.