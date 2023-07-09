Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Douglas E. Hunt
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

DOUGLAS E. HUNT of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on the evening of July 3, 2023.

Doug was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on August 17, 1937. He lived in Clay Township at both Eden Park and Twin Valley. He graduated from Clay High School in 1955 and attended Ohio State University, graduating with a BS in Business Administration and Marketing. At OSU, he was a member of the freshman soccer team and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you