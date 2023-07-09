Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DOUGLAS E. HUNT of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on the evening of July 3, 2023.
Doug was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on August 17, 1937. He lived in Clay Township at both Eden Park and Twin Valley. He graduated from Clay High School in 1955 and attended Ohio State University, graduating with a BS in Business Administration and Marketing. At OSU, he was a member of the freshman soccer team and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.
Throughout his long career, he was employed by JC Penney, Detroit Steel, and Kyova Pipe Division of Ashland Oil. He moved to Ironton, Ohio, to work at Kyova Pipe Co. and Xerox Corp. There, he was a member of The Detroit Steel Management Club, Portsmouth Jaycees, New Boston Kiwanis, and Portsmouth Masonic Lodge.
In 1970, he moved to Charleston, WV, where he went on to continue working at Xerox Corporation for 33 years, until he retired in 1999. In Charleston, he remained an active member in his community, as a YMCA Board Member, President of the Y's Men's Club, President of Edgewood Pool, Inc., President of Stonewall Jackson High School PTA, President of Committee on Neighborhood Schools, and volunteered for many charitable organizations.
He was a pilot and flew his own Cessna 182 at Mallory Airport at South Charleston, WV.
Doug was preceded in death by father Harry D. Hunt, mother Marie Craycraft Hunt, sister Marianne Hunt Rose and wife of 62 years Sue Crawford Hunt.
He is survived by his children; daughter Jennifer and husband David Wolf, daughter Nancy, and son Daniel and wife Kelly Rathbun-Hunt and grandchildren Ethan Wolf, Maddy Hunt, Ellery Wolf, Veronica Hunt, Harrison Hunt, and Kathryn Sue Hunt.
A Celebration of Life open house for friends and family will be held at the Embassy Suites, in downtown Charleston, on Friday, July 14, 4:30 - 7 p.m.