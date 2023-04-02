Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
DOUGLAS LEE TENCH was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He never met a stranger, and as such, has an expansive group of people he knew and befriended. He transitioned from this earthly home on March 26, 2023, at the age of 80 years old.
He was born on July 23, 1942, in Stotesbury, West Virginia (WV), and attended Mark Twain High School. In 1956, he was part of the first integrated class at Mark Twain High School. He was a member of The United States Army and served for two years with an Honorable Discharge. Following his military service, Mr. Tench attended West Virginia State University (WVSU) receiving his bachelor's degree and later a master's degree from Marshall University.
Upon graduation with his bachelor's degree, he worked on the campus of WVSU for many years in the Student Union and then became a Housing Manager for the Charleston Housing Authority until he retired in 1997. After retirement, he spent time as a substitute teacher for Kanawha County Schools. He was an active WVSU Alumni Association (W Club) member. He dedicated his time to the improvement of his local, city, and state communities. Douglas was a longtime and valued member of the Institute Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a state appointee by Brigadier General (Ret) Jack Yeager, former West Virginia Adjutant General.
He enjoyed sports as a lifeguard, basketball, and football player. Of note, he was an All-County (Raleigh) basketball and football player in high school and played sports in college. He loved coaching youth basketball with his son, Douglas Tench Jr. His favorite professional football team was the Cleveland Browns, and he was a lifelong fan. He also loved gardening and always had a garden growing in his back yard. His favorite pastime included watching old westerns and working on any projects he could - he could fix just about anything.
He was a long-time member of Institute Church of the Nazarene where he served in multiple positions to include usher, trustee, bus driver and anything the Lord led him to do for the church.
He is survived by his wife, Jenean; children, Tonia (Miles), Tara (Kenneth), Kammie (Torie), Douglas Jr - AKA DJ (Nanami), Lewis - AKA Skip (Angie), Robert - AKA Nate, and Jayla; grandchildren, Brandi, Michael (Pat), Stephani (Ivan), Deaira, Jabari, Micah, LJ and Lucas; great grandchildren, Asia, Isaiah, Alysha, Lyric, MJ, Julius, and Jai; life-long friends, Cornelius Jones - AKA Papa, Wayne Casey, Ronald Holmes and Ted Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his former wife Velma, mother Faustina, brother Charles, sister Philomena and grandson Timothy Steele.
Funeral service will be held at the Davis Fine Arts Auditorium, WVSU, on Friday, April 7, 2023, with viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the West Virginia State University Foundation for the Douglas Tench, Sr. Memorial Scholarship. Mail checks to the WVSU Foundation, PO Box 1000, Institute, WV 25112, or give online at https://connect.wvstateu.edu/foundation/give-now.