Douglas Lee Tench
DOUGLAS LEE TENCH was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He never met a stranger, and as such, has an expansive group of people he knew and befriended. He transitioned from this earthly home on March 26, 2023, at the age of 80 years old.

He was born on July 23, 1942, in Stotesbury, West Virginia (WV), and attended Mark Twain High School. In 1956, he was part of the first integrated class at Mark Twain High School. He was a member of The United States Army and served for two years with an Honorable Discharge. Following his military service, Mr. Tench attended West Virginia State University (WVSU) receiving his bachelor's degree and later a master's degree from Marshall University.

