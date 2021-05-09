DOUGLAS RAY COOK of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on May 5, 2021 at age 86. Doug was born in May of 1934 in Hewett, Boone County, West Virginia, to Roscoe and Dona Bias Cook. He graduated from Scott High School in Madison, WV in 1953, and went on to earn his A.S. Degree from Marshall University in 1956. Soon after graduating from college, Doug co-founded the Heck's Department Store chain in 1959. Heck's would eventually be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and grow to over 120 stores in nine states.
Doug always had a great appreciation for education and returned to school to earn his B.S. in Business Administration, cum laude, from West Virginia State University in 1980. He later became a licensed CPA and enjoyed teaching accounting at Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College.
Doug was a cheerful and supportive friend to everyone he met. His wit, humor and contagious smile will be greatly missed.
Doug is survived by his sons Richard (Jeanne) Cook and Victor (Tara) Woods; daughter Dr. Bridget Stevens; much-loved grandchildren Jeffrey Tobias "Toby" Stevens, Zachary Stevens, Faith Mackenzie Stevens, Sapphire (Caleb) Starkey, Ian Woods, and Benjamin Woods; great granddaughter Adelyn Starkey; sister Susie (Emory) Ball; and brothers Jimmy Dale (Rose Ann) Cook and Jerry (Jeannie) Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Carter Cook, and their daughter, Teresa Cook; second wife, Faith Woods; brother, Don Cook; and nephews Jerry Dean Cook and Geoffrey Ball.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of The Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit for the kindness and extraordinary care they provided Doug over the past several years.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to: www.barlowbonsall.com
