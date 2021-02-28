It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of DR. CHARLES E. RAAD of Charleston, WV (formally of Mannington) on February 26, 2021. Dr. Raad, or Chuck as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, put up a courageous battle with cancer the past few months prior to his passing.
Chuck was born on August 10, 1944 in Mannington, WV, the son of the late Nader Peters Raad and Ann Doshen Raad. In addition to his parents, Chuck is proceeded in death by his siblings, Shirley Garcia, and Nader P. Raad, Jr. He is survived by a sister Alice Martha (Penny) Laufer of Vincentown, NJ; and sister-in-law, Pam Raad of Fairmont.
In addition, Chuck is survived by several nieces and nephews. Those being Jesse Garcia III and wife Rhea, Barbara Garcia, Kurt Laufer, Kerry Laufer and David Landers, Kevin Laufer and wife Tracy, Kristopher Laufer and wife Sara, Damian Raad and Yvette Schultz and husband Jeff. He is also survived by a God Son, Jordy Johnson.
Chuck was a graduate of Mannington High School and the Salutatorian of his graduating class. He then attended WVU and the West Virginia School of Dentistry. Over the years he had practices in Parkersburg WV, Washington DC, and Huntington, WV prior to his retirement. He was an avid fan of the WV Mountaineers. He also was fond of the dog races and slot machines at the local casino in Cross Lanes during his retirement years. He was a former member of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Mannington where he was also a member of the choir. Among his greatest gifts was his kindness and generosity to family and friends.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital, The Hospice Center and close friend Scott Feathers who aided in his care during the past few weeks.
Per his request, his body was donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry and there will be no public viewing.
