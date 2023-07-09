Dr. Frederick Thomas Sporck MD

DR. FREDERICK THOMAS SPORCK, M.D., 78, passed away peacefully in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 29, 2023, surrounded by family. Tom passed after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Tom was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 26,1945, and was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Howard A. Sporck, D.O., and Edna B. Sporck.
Tom is survived by his wife, Vicky Sporck, and their son, Aaron, wife Kasey, of Charleston, West Virginia, and their children, Caroline and Sam; and daughter, Sarah (Severs), husband Casey, of Midlothian, Virginia, and their children Jacob and Luke. He's also survived by his brother-in-law, Jon Van Loenen, and wife Lois, of Orlando, Florida.
Tom grew up in Wellsburg, West Virginia, where his father owned and operated Wellsburg eye, ear, nose, and throat hospital (regency article for correct description) serving Brooke County and the surrounding community. He was a graduate of Wellsburg High School and Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio. He then continued his studies with a Medical Degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine. In addition to his medical degree, Tom was a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons.
After completing his Medical Degree, internship and residency at WVU, Tom chose to specialize his medical practice in Otorhinolaryngology. He then served on staff as a professor at WVU for four years. During this time, he performed fellowships in Los Angeles, Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD, and the University of Iowa in Iowa City. As a faculty member he was part of the Otolaryngology Department and founded the cleft palate clinic, providing restorative surgeries to children in Appalachia born with cleft palate.
In 1980, Tom moved into private practice, joining Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of Charleston as a partner. He and his wife, Vicky moved to Charleston, West Virginia, where they would be active members of the community for the next 40 years. Tom had a successful medical practice, serving patients from across the state. Tom remained engaged in teaching medicine throughout his career, serving as an adjunct faculty member for West Virginia University School of Medicine. In the latter stage of his career, he served as managing partner for Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of Charleston.
In addition to his medical career, Tom was a commissioned officer in the United States Army Reserve, retiring as a Captain. He served as battalion surgeon for the 429th Engineer Battalion out of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Tom was an active leader in the medical community, serving in various leadership capacities for the West Virginia State Medical Association. For 22 years he served as the Managing Editor of the West Virginia State Medical Journal. Additionally, he served in leadership roles for the American Academy of Otolaryngology. He made annual trips to Washington, DC, to educate West Virginia's congressional delegation on issues important to the medical community. Tom also was an active participant in state legislative sessions, and frequently advised legislators, cabinet secretaries, and gubernatorial administrations on the impact of public policy on public health and the medical profession.
Tom was an active mason, serving as member of Wheeling Lodge of Ancient and Free and Accepted Masons and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was also an active member of the Royal Order of Jesters.
Tom was also an active Rotarian and was a member of Charleston Rotary Club, and helped found the Vandalia Rotary Club.
Tom was a lifelong outdoors-man and shared his love of the outdoors with his family. He loved skiing the mountains of West Virginia, and exploring the rivers and streams with his fly rod. He was also an avid golfer and spent many memorable rounds with his father, father-in-law, son, and countless friends. He was a longtime member of Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Williams Country Club in Weirton. When traveling to a lake or the ocean, Tom enjoyed teaching his children how to sail. He spent his retirement years as "Poppy" to his four beloved grandchildren.
In his later years, Tom was an active member in the Parkinson's community in West Virginia. He was instrumental in formalizing the advocacy and support network for Parkinson's patients. Additionally, Tom was influential in efforts to give Parkinson's patients access to new physical therapies like Rock Steady boxing.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25301.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Tom's name be made to the Charleston Parkinson's Support Group, 222 Capitol St, Suite 500, Charleston, WV 25301; First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301, and Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.