DR. HARMON DEAN CUMMINGS, 87 of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH.
Dean was born on June 30, 1934 to the late Vernon and Esther Cummings in Oklahoma.
Doctor Cummings was the former head of the Music Department at Marietta College.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Grace Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV and many music affiliated organizations in the Marietta/Parkersburg area.
Dean was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and University of Rochester, Eastman School of Music, where he earned his PhD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Mathews Gilchrist Cummings; and sister, Betty.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sarah Gilchrist "Sally" Johnson and her husband Wayne of Charleston, WV; nephews, Christopher Mathews "Chris" (Trish) Johnson and Carl Leonard "Chip" Johnson; three great nephews, Alexander, Jackson and Blaine Johnson; great-niece, Olivia Johnson and numerous cousins and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held with Rev. Todd Hill officiating at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston, WV where he will be interred beside his loving wife.
Many thanks to dear friends and neighbors who took an active care-giving role for Dean throughout his later years.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 55 Rosemar Rd, Parkersburg, WV 26104.