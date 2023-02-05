Thank you for Reading.

DR. JOHN B. HALEY JR., 85, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

