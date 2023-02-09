DR. JOHN B. HALEY, JR., of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. He was 85.
John was the son of Dr. John B. Haley, Sr. and Blanche (Sutherland) Haley. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, while his father was completing his residency at Manhattan Eye and Ear Hospital. Upon completion of his training, the family returned to Charleston.
Preceding John in death were his parents and his son, John B. Haley, III.
Surviving are his loving wife, Rebecca G. Haley; sons, Patrick Allen Haley and Travis Sutherland Haley; step-daughter, Robin Martin Cooper; granddaughters, Sydney, Emma, Sarah, Lilly, and Lorelei; grandson, Thomas Gaines Haley; step-grandson, Michael Martin Banner; great-grandsons, Mallie and Jaxon, and granddaughter, Bella.
John graduated from Charleston High School in 1955. He attended the University of North Carolina for a year and then transferred to West Virginia University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959. During that time, he was a member of the PHI DELTA THETA Fraternity. He then was accepted in the School of Dentistry at West Virginia University and graduated in 1963. Upon completion of his first year, he was surprised to be notified that he had been awarded a scholarship for scholastic excellence. During this time, he was a member of the DELTA SIGMA DELTA Fraternity. He then completed an internship in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1964 and a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1966.
In 1966, he volunteered for service in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Captain. He served proudly at the United States Air Force Hospital in Tachikawa, Japan, until 1969. While serving, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in the line of duty in Vietnam. He also received a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious conduct since he performed surgery for several hours before being attended to for his own wounds.
In 1974, he joined the United States Navy Reserve, where he attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After his tour of duty, he returned to Charleston, West Virginia, where he established a private practice.
During his 44-year career, his accomplishments were many, including: President of Kanawha Valley Dental Society, President of the West Virginia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and Chief of the Dental Section at CAMC. He attained the rank of Clinical Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at West Virginia University School of Dentistry. He was a member of the Kanawha Valley Dental Society, the West Virginia Dental Association, American Dental Association, the West Virginia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Middle Atlantic Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. In addition, he was invited and became a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and was a Fellow of the American Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
He was an avid collector of fine firearms, enjoyed completive shooting, and was a Federal Fire Arms Dealer. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. He loved riding his motorcycle with his friend, Dr. Lee Pratt. He was an experienced Scuba Diver, holding almost every certification in the sport. He will be remembered for his interaction with patients and would always try to make everyone comfortable by telling stories or jokes. He enjoyed working with all of his staff, but especially his step-daughter, Robin Martin Cooper. He was extremely comforting and kind to his younger patients. He was referred to by his peers as the go-to-guy when they couldn't quite figure out what was going on with their patient. He especially loved mentoring and teaching at the CAMC Dental Clinic. He was a lifelong member of the Charleston Lions Club.
The family would like to thank Dr. Keri Kendra and Staff, OSU Wexner Medical Center, Multimodality Clinic, Columbus, Ohio, for the expert care, love and support. Also, "thank you" to the Kanawha County Ambulance Staff who responded so quickly.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, with Pastor George Webb officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Charleston.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
