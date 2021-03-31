DR. RODOLFO KARL STOCK, 94, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.
He was born in Callao, Peru, to the late Hans Walter Stock and Ilse Maria (Krug) Stock. He was a Physician and member of Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. He was a partner in Tillie Neptuno S.A., Callao, Peru, and a member of Kanawha County Medical Association, West Virginia State Medical Association, and American Academy of Family Physicians. Rodolfo was a former member of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Stock.
Rodolfo is survived by his son, Joe Stock of Charleston, and brother, Federico Krug Stock of Callao, Peru.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for Dr. Stock. He will be interred at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.