DR. WILLIAM S. O'BRIEN (BILL), 85, of Cross Lanes, WV, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Hospice House at CAMC Memorial.
He was born in Wheeling, WV, to the late Perry and Winnifred O'Brien. Bill and his parents lived in Ripley, WV. His father, Perry, was an attorney and mayor of Ripley for several years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Eileen Jeannette (Jeannette); stepson, Patrick Glen McGinnis and wife, Karen of Charleston, WV; grandson, Dr. Matt McGinnis and wife, Courtney of Daniels, WV; grandson, Gabe McGinnis of Huntington, WV; granddaughter, Mallory McGinnis of Scott Depot, WV; great-granddaughters, Charlotte McGinnis and Gwynne McGinnis; great-grandson, Shepard McGinnis, all of Daniels, WV. He is also survived by cousins Patricia O'Brien of New York, NY, and Bill L. O'Brien of Buckhannon, WV.
Bill graduated from Ripley High School in 1954, where he was a top student and played on the Ripley Vikings football team. He also earned his Eagle Scout Award while in high school. He went on to West Virginia University where he graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's in Chemical Engineering. Bill worked in research for Dupont in New York for a couple of years, then transferred to the Dupont factory in Belle, WV. The love of education brought him back to West Virginia University to obtain his PHD and he also taught at WVU.
While back in the Charleston area, Bill met Jeannette, the wife that he loved, adored and cared for his whole life. They were married in Charleston and moved to Morgantown, WV for Bill to complete his education. In 1973, they moved from Morgantown, WV, to Carbondale, IL, when he obtained a professor job at Southern Illinois University. Their life thrived in Illinois with university activities, golf, garden clubs for Jeannette, and various activities with friends. When Bill retired, they moved to Cross Lanes, WV, in 1997 to be closer to their son, Pat, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During this time, Bill continued his calling in education by teaching engineering statistics periodically at Marshall University while he was in his 70s. Bill and Jeannette are members of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church where they both had beautiful voices and sang in the church choir for many years.
Everyone, family and friends, have always spoke of Bill as a Living Angel on Earth. His life up to and including his death, was devoted to Christ, and the most precious person in his eyes and always his princess, Jeannette. He was her knight in shining armor. They were married for 52 wonderful years. Bill will always be remembered as the most selfless person, caring for his wife and others, instead of himself. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Bill was a member of the West Virginia State Board for Professional Engineers and the West Virginia Chapter Air and Waste Management Association. He was an avid reader and loved to work on his computer.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.
A celebration of his life will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastors Tom Douce and Dawn Adamey. He will be buried at Mountain View Memorial Park.
