It is with honor that we write to share about our grandmother, DREMA ELLEN SLACK-YOUNG. Born October 29, 1935 in Acme, WV - raised "up Cabin Creek" in a coal company house - she was the youngest child of Everett and Roxie Morgan. In 1958 she married William Franklin Slack. They had two sons, Stephen Robert and David William. David and Deborah Lynn gave her two granddaughters, Marissa Ellen (Chaz Yingling) and Kaitlyn Marie. In November, she became a great grandmother to Mariemma Ellen Yingling. In 1991 she married Charles Lewis Young and lovingly welcomed his grandchildren into her life. Together, they treasured their "golden years".
After graduating from East Bank High School, our grandmother earned her Bachelor's in Education from Marshall University. Later, she earned her Master's in Adult Education. Through her kind and patient instruction, she made a difference in countless lives at the NAACP of Huntington and Career Works Associates and Garnet Career Center of Charleston. She often volunteered at places such as Golden Living Center, Tiskelwah Senior Center, and SweetBriar Assisted Living.
Our grandmother was sunshine. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you know that she was a vibrant, generous woman full of life, smiles, and unconditional love. A humble person who wisely valued the "precious present", alongside family and friends, she enjoyed the culture Charleston offered: Light Opera Guild, Symphony Orchestra, ArtWalk, Capitol Street. Whether at a park, the riverside, or Snowshoe, she relished the natural beauty of her beloved West Virginia. Most of all, she valued the people in her life. Even in her final days, she made every effort to make others - friends, family, strangers - feel special and loved.
Our grandmother's passion for living was contagious. Regardless of life's trials, she seized every opportunity for happiness, constantly whistling and singing her favorite songs. Perhaps you heard her sing, "Have I told you lately that I love you?", "You are my sunshine", "Sunshine on my shoulder makes me happy," "The sun will come out tomorrow."
After a full life, our grandmother left us in peace on the morning of Tuesday, January 12th. A truly unique and lovely human being, she will forever remain in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safer to honor her properly. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Garnet Career Center or YMCA of Kanawha Valley.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.