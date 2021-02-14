DUSTIN RANDOLPH WHITE, 33, of Charleston passed away on February 6, 2021.
Dustin was never one to let the richness of life pass him by. He filled the minutes of his days with the things, experiences, and people that brought him joy. He was known for his charm, for his love for all things haute, and his easy-going and fun-loving personality. Dustin's collection of shoes could only be outdone by his collection of loved ones and friends, high and low. He had an eclectic style and was always impressed by the art to be found in the world. He lived for family get-togethers, camping on the river, spending late nights with friends, and cheering on the Mountaineers. His most recent journey was one of style and skill as a student in the Barber program with the CSBC - a program that held a future showcasing his personal aesthetic, his love for chit-chat, and his zeal for pleasing people.
While we want Dustin to be remembered for the richness of his days with us, the role that substance dependency played in his life, and death, should not be ignored. It is an epidemic that we experience far too often, especially in our local community and in our closest circles. Help4WV.com offers 24/7 help for anyone struggling with addiction or mental health issues. Please reach out, and please look out for each other.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha McClung White, grandparents G.F. "Cowboy" White and Dixie and Paul J. McClung.
Dustin is survived by his father David White; brother, D. Branden White, children Kenzie and Josh; girlfriend Bernadette Luby and her daughter Angelina; and his paternal grandmother Marian White. He also leaves behind so very many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and beloved pets.
Dustin will be remembered by close family in the coming days, but plans for a safe and positive celebration of life are to come. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Dustin's name to the Kan/Chas Humane Association.
