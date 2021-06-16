DWIGHT COCHENOUR, III, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence. The body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
