E. RICHARD FREER, 95, went to Glory on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Born November 10, 1927, in New York and grew up on the family farm in Ulster Park, NY, he attended a one-room schoolhouse for his elementary education, graduated from Kingston High School in 1945 and entered Clarkson College.
He was drafted into the Army during his first year at Clarkson and served time in the Philippines. He returned to Clarkson in 1947 and graduated in 1950 with a BSEE. He was a member of the hockey team, Sigma Delta Fraternity, Varsity "C" Club, Phalanx Society and ROTC.
His first job was with Reliance Electric in Cleveland where he also met his wife to be, Ellen. He was called to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning, he worked for Reliance Electric in Cleveland and married Ellen Malone in 1954. He received a Master of Engineering Administration degree from Case Western Reserve. He joined General Electric in 1956 and spent the rest of his working career with GE. His last assignment was in Charleston, WV.
Following retirement at GE, he worked 16 years as a Tax preparer for H&R Block and spent lots of time on his family farm updating a 200-year-old stone house where his mother had grown up. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, skiing, golf and hockey. He was a member of the Berry Hills Country Club, Salvation Army Advisory Board where he became a lifetime member, Paul Harris member of a Rotary Board, member of Community Music, member of Christ Church United Methodist and a member of the Clarkson Round Table and the Annie Clarkson Society.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Harriette Freer and E. E. Freer, and his sister, Iona Ashby.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Freer; two children, Richard Freer and Patricia Krattenmaker and son-in-law, Bruce Krattenmaker; grandchildren, David Freer, Anne Hakim, Matthew Krattenmaker and Katie Krattenmaker; and great-grandchildren, Hallie, Elle and Graham Freer.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston, with Rev. Dr. Jay Parkins and Rev. Dr. Randy Flanagan officiating. A reception will follow at Edgewood Summit.
Burial will be at St. Remy Cemetery in New York for family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Methodist or the Salvation Army in Charleston, WV.