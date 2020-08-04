EDWARD ALLEN WARD, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston.
He was born on November 25, 1943 to the late Mildred and Kenneth E. Ward of Clay.
Allen was a graduate of Clay High School and West Virginia University College of Engineering, where he also received his Masters in Chemical Engineering. Additionally, at WVU he was a proud member of the social fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha.
He was employed at E.I. DuPont at the Nemours Plant in Belle retiring at the age of 57, after 38 years of service.
Allen was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston, an active member of the Charleston Ski Club and a supporter of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. He also enjoyed playing golf, hiking, skiing and traveling with his family, especially to Yellowstone National Park.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Worrell Ward; son, Kenneth Donald Ward of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Betsy Lynne Ward of Alpharetta, GA; brother, Kenneth Arden (Carol) Ward of Pearland, TX; nephews, Garry and Carl Ward; cousin, Ruth Ann Lyle of Mount Airy, NC and her son John Durham .
Due to COVID -19, the services will be private at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. Allen will be entombed at Elk Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting donations be made to; Kenneth and Mildred Ward Scholarship for Clay County High School Students excelling in Math and Science, via the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Scholarship Committee, 900 Lee Street East, 16th Floor, Charleston, WV 25301 and/or Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.