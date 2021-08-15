EDWARD ALLEN WARD, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2021, at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston, WV. Allen was born on November 25, 1943, to the late Mildred and Kenneth Ward of Clay, WV.
Allen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Worrell Ward; son, Kenneth Donald Ward of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Betsy Lynn Ward of Alpharetta, GA; sister-in-law, Carol Ward of Pearland, TX; nephews, Garry and Carl Ward; cousin, Ruth Ann Lyle of Mt. Airy, NC, and her son, John Durham.
The family was not able to have a proper funeral service for Allen as he passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial Service for my late husband Edward Allen Ward, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2012 at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Jay Parkins officiating.
All family and friends are invited to attend this service for my late husband.
After the memorial service a light reception will be held by the United Methodist Women of Christ Church, all are invited to attend.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.