Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
EDWARD B. ISAAC, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his residence in Charleston, WV.
After graduating from Charleston High School, Edward joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged before becoming an Engineer with FMC Corporation in South Charleston, WV. He was a life time member of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lena Isaac.
Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Isaac; children, Steven (Brenda) Isaac of Charleston, WV, Richard (Linda) Isaac of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Linda (John) Hudson of Winfield, WV; grandchildren, Alan (Nikki) Isaac and Adam (Kimmie) Isaac, and Heather (Nicholas) Carpenter and Jessica (Daniel) Vazquez; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Sharry) Fidler and Patrick (Kristy) Fidler; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Owen, and Marleigh Isaac; along with many dear friends.
Funeral service with entombment will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, with Rev. Angela Gay Kinkead officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St, Albans, WV.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston WV, 25314.