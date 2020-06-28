EDWARD KAZOR, age 96, passed away June 6, 2020. His wife, Muriel, passed away in June, 2019. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage together.
Two children include a son and a daughter; daughter-in-law; a granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents and three brothers precede him in death.
Ed graduated from Penn State with a degree in Mining Engineering. He pursued a career in the coal mining industry for 35 years. He retired while holding the position of Assistant Manager of Operations for a large mining corporation in West Virginia.
In 1977, Ed developed an interest in art. He studied under various artists. His work was accepted into juried art exhibitions throughout the United States and in Japan, winning awards with his miniature acrylic and watercolors. He also garnered awards for his abstract works.
Ed was an active member in numerous art associations, including the Allied Artists of West Virginia, the Miniature Art Societies America and Florida, World Federation of Miniaturists, and the West Virginia Watercolor Society.
He was an active member of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, volunteering in the church's gardens early on. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge.
A service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania and Charleston, W.Va.
You may send your condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
