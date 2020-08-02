EDWARD WARD, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
