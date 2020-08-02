Essential reporting in volatile times.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
EDWARD WARD, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.