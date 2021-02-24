On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, ELISABETH (BETSY) GOODING passed away at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit. She passed away after battling Alzheimer's for over 7 years. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents (Bunny Roche and Leon Engel) and her sisters (Nancy DiTullo and Jinx Harris).
Betsy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Roy Gooding, daughters Wendy Enelow (David), Cindy Widrick (Jim), and Shelly Winowich (David) and her son Jeff Suter. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren (Pierre Viens, Jason Novick (Samantha), Hilary Novick (Alex), Lauren Lane (Spencer), Brian Winowich, Benjamin Suter, and Emily Suter) and 2 great-grandchildren (Simone and Theia Lane). She is also survived by 2 exceptionally close friends for 50+ years -- Maxine Miller and Loretta Scheetz.
Betsy had a life filled with great experiences and adventures. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 14, 1933 and later moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey during her teen years. Thus, her love of the beach, sand, and sun. After graduating from Penn State University, she moved to Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
From there, her life took her in many directions and to many different places -- Margate, New Jersey, Silver Spring, Maryland and Columbia, Maryland, then to Accra, Ghana, and finally to Charleston, West Virginia where she lived for almost 45 years. Throughout much of her adult life, she worked while raising her children. Two employers of note were Hunt Wesson Foods (many years ago when Snack Packs first hit the market and her children's hands) and as an office manager for 15+ years.
Betsy had an entrepreneurial spirit and when she left her position as office manager, she launched her own business -- The Practice Advantage -- consulting with medical and healthcare providers throughout the state of West Virginia on key areas of medical practice management and to guide them in the very complex medical credentialing process. Leveraging her expertise in credentialing, insurance, and regulatory reporting, she was a founding board member of the West Virginia Medical Office Managers Association.
Outside of her work obligations, Betsy was an active member of the Temple Israel congregation where she was a member for 44 years. She served as Sisterhood President for 2 years and as Temple President for 2 years, and was constantly involved in Temple-sponsored volunteer, educational, and philanthropic efforts.
Betsy loved Penn State football and the Steelers, enjoyed her weekly Mah Jong groups, and was a talented knitter, avid reader, and crossword puzzle enthusiast.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit and HospiceCare for their outstanding care during a long and difficult disease process. The care staff and the administrative team were great to Betsy and her family.
Due to COVID Concerns, a private family service will be held.
Donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Hospice Care (www.hospicecarewv.org).
The family appreciates your prayers and comforting messages, which may be made at www.barlowbonsall.com .
