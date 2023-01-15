Thank you for Reading.

Elizabeth Lawton Beury
ELIZABETH LAWTON "LIBBY" BEURY, 79, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at home. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Beury McCallum of Charleston.

A private family burial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston and a future memorial service is planned at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

