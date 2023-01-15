Elizabeth Lawton Beury Jan 15, 2023 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website ELIZABETH LAWTON "LIBBY" BEURY, 79, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at home. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Beury McCallum of Charleston.A private family burial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston and a future memorial service is planned at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Memorial Service Christianity Elizabeth Lawton Beury Barbara Beury Mccallum Mountain View Burial Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Frances Epperson Mary Lou Handley Shirakawa John Barrett Lawman George Edward Hicks Jr. Alma Jean Joyce Scott Burdette Marilyn Pridemore Robert Dennis “Dooney Boxley Maida Alice Sharp Roland Douglas King Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 14, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway