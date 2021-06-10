ELIZABETH MARIE MARTIN, 67, of Dunbar, WV, passed away June 2, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. Per her request, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.