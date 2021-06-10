Thank you for Reading.

ELIZABETH MARIE MARTIN, 67, of Dunbar, WV, passed away June 2, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. Per her request, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

