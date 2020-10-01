ELIZABETH FAYE MCCUNE HAMRICK
Our precious Elizabeth McCune Hamrick, affectionately known as Beth to all of her many friends, of Charleston, West Virginia, and Kitty Hawk, NC, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2020, holding hands with her loving husband of 47 years. Now singing to the angels, her heavenly alto voice graced the St. Ambrose Choir at St. John's Episcopal Church for 40 years.
She was born Elizabeth Faye McCune in Detroit, Michigan March 7, 1947, grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and lived in Charleston, WV, for the past 47 years, and at her hope-to retirement home in Kitty Hawk, NC.
Beth graduated from Holton-Arms Academy, Bethesda, MD, in 1965, and Randolph-Macon Woman's College, Lynchburg, VA, in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. She was a Licensed General Real Estate Appraiser most of her work life, appraising houses and commercial property all over southern West Virginia, and an Emeritus member of the Kanawha Valley of Realtors.
She was a Lector and Lay Eucharistic Minister, reading and serving at the church altar for decades, served as Lay Visitor and Lay Worship Leader, and as the West Virginia Diocesan Coordinator for the University of the South Education for Ministry (EFM) program, mentoring EFM groups for many years and leading courses that related spirituality to real life. Beth was an activist, one of the founding and Board members of the Charleston National Organization for Women (NOW) Chapter and lobbied for women's issues. President of Community and Members United, she helped save a downtown landmark and kept it open as a resource for everyone. She served on the Board for the Children's Home Society. Beth loved food, wine and having friends and choir over for parties. She was an accomplished chef, was constantly trying out new recipes, and contributed to several local cookbooks. Constantly on the phone and email, she kept up with her children and friends daily. A trained classical pianist, she loved playing Bach on her grand piano.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Wm. Richard McCune and Mary Lou McCune, of Martinsburg, WV. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, C. Page Hamrick III, who loved her dearly, and her children, her precious daughter Courtney Hamrick Blackwell (Justin) of Lake Forest, California, and her grandchildren Harper and Jasper Blackwell the loves of her life, and her son C. Page Hamrick IV, of Philadelphia, PA who she led and guided daily, and by her special daughter Monica McClure Toler (Michael), and her grandchildren Jace and Reece Toler, who she adored. She is also survived by her four brothers who she grew up with and loved, Wm. Richard McCune (Judy), and Brance McCune (Debbie), both of Martinsburg, WV, Chris McCune (Ellen) of Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Alex McCune of Salvo, North Carolina. She leaves bewildered her constant companion Kiska, her beautiful American Eskimo dog and her two cats, Catalina and Katmandu.
Due to the current distancing problems, a private funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2 p.m., at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kent Higgins officiating. Since attendees are unfortunately limited to family, it will be streamed live to all Beth's friends on YouTube at this address; https://youtu.be/pJCulWSznuI. Please join with us in celebrating Beth's wonderful life.
Burial will follow at St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Hopefully, Beth will soon have the full Memorial Service at St. John's Episcopal Church, with her many friends in the Choir singing for her.
In lieu of flowers, Beth loved St. John's Episcopal Church of Charleston, WV and Randolph College, Lynchburg, VA.
Condolences may be sent to the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home site, or to bethpageiv@gmail.com. The family would love to hear your stories about Beth.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.