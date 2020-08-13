ELIZABETH MUMMA CUNNINGHAM, 96, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston.
She was born on February 6, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Milton C. and Mabel Zullinger Mumma.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Charleston High School and Pennsylvania State College.
She was a homemaker with her husband and together they raised four children.
Elizabeth was a member of the Charleston Baptist Temple and its ABW Ministries, the Bedford Road Garden Club, the John Young Chapter of the DAR, was a life member of the Women and Children's Hospital Auxiliary and was a volunteer with the VITA program of the IRS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Newlin Buchanan Cunningham.
She is survived by her children, William of Boca Grande, FL, Mary Drummond of Punta Gorda, FL, Ann Orders of Charleston and Robert of Baroda, MI; brother, Albert Mumma of Seabrook, TX; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family is deeply grateful for the loving care of the staff of Edgewood Summit and the Arthur B. Hodges Center.
Services and interment at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans will be private.
In lieu of flowers - the family is suggesting donations be made to the: Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 and/or CAMC Foundation, 3414 Staunton Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.