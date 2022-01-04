Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
EMILY JANE SHRUT (O'LEARY), 84 of Wheeling, WV, formerly of St. Albans, WV, died on January 1st, 2022, at Wheeling Continuous Care Center in Wheeling WV.
She is survived by her loving family: sons, Michael O'Leary (Kay) of Dunkirk, MD, Stephen O'Leary (Nancy) of St. Albans, WV, and Sean O'Leary (Christine) of Hackettstown, NJ; as well as daughters, Theresa O'Leary Chimera (Chris) of New York City, NY, Jean O'Leary-Pyles (Jeff) of Dublin, OH, Betsy Jones (Rick) of Wheeling, WV; and daughter in law, Anne O'Leary of Huntingtown, MD. Her family and joy also included grandchildren, Paul, Morgan (Storm), Erin, Maxwell, Garrett, Liam, Abby, Aidan, Jeremiah and Meaghan; as well as great -grandchildren ,Stella and Scarlet.
She is preceded in death by parents Anthony and Bertha Romat; brother Anthony Jr. (Tony), and husbands; Robert Harvey Shrut and Paul (Gig) Garrett O'Leary.
The majority of Emily's life was focused on the care and nurturing of her six children of whom she was immensely proud. She also worked as a telephone operator, realtor, catering business owner, and an antique collector and dealer. She was sweet in nature and actions. She will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, at B'nai Jacob Eternal Home Cemetery, 701 Green Road, Charleston, WV 25309. All are welcome to join in celebrating Emily's life.
In lieu of flowers please share donations in Emily's honor to B'nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25311.