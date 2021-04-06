ERIC M. DAVIS SR., 44, of South Charleston, WV, passed away April 1, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV. No services will be held. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
