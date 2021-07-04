Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ERNEST WAYNE BURDETTE, 73, of Charleston, WV passed away at his residence on Friday, July 2, 2021 after a long illness. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the mausoleum at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to the handle the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you