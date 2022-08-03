Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ESTELLE (BINDER) NASON of Charleston, WV, formerly of Beverly Hills, FL, Dayton, OH, Los Angeles, and New York City, passed away on July 29, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

Estelle was 98 years old. She was born on September 9, 1923, in New York City, to Moses and Rachel Leah (Witkoff) Binder. She was always a proud New Yorker, but enjoyed her life, family, and friends wherever she lived. Before retiring to Beverly Hills, FL, Estelle resided in Dayton, OH, from 1953 to 1986.

Tags

Recommended for you