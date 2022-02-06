Thank you for Reading.

Esther Margaret Carrico
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
ESTHER MARGARET CARRICO, 102, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones, including her beloved pets.

She was a beloved resident of Edgewood Summit, where she lived with her sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, preceded in death by her parents, David and Nellie Ann Moats Baker; her husband, John H. Carrico, and her sister, Lynette Krucklin.

Esther is survived by her son, John B. Carrico of Charleston, and two grandchildren, Tim C. (Rachael) Carrico of Charleston and Stacy L. Carrico of St. Albans.

She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Charleston and was a graduate of WV School of Business.

She enjoyed playing Bridge with her fellow members of the Bridge Club.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

