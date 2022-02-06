Esther Margaret Carrico Feb 6, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Obit User Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website ESTHER MARGARET CARRICO, 102, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones, including her beloved pets.She was a beloved resident of Edgewood Summit, where she lived with her sister.She was preceded in death by her husband, preceded in death by her parents, David and Nellie Ann Moats Baker; her husband, John H. Carrico, and her sister, Lynette Krucklin.Esther is survived by her son, John B. Carrico of Charleston, and two grandchildren, Tim C. (Rachael) Carrico of Charleston and Stacy L. Carrico of St. Albans.She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Charleston and was a graduate of WV School of Business.She enjoyed playing Bridge with her fellow members of the Bridge Club.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Esther Margaret Carrico Charleston Music John H. Carrico Stacy L. Carrico Lynette Krucklin Lutheran Church Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Albert C. “Tom” Edens Jr Donald J. King Nathaniel A. “Tang” Gibson Marsha Louise Alston Nathanial A. “Tang” Gibson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress