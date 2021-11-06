Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
EUNICE JOHNSON BOEHM, 89 of Ashland, KY, formerly of Charleston went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after a short illness. She was born on May 29, 1932 in Charleston and was a lifelong resident of her beloved West Virginia. Her sweet nature, quick wit, humor and love for God will be missed by everyone who knew her. Even to the last few minutes of her life, she was making people laugh.
Eunice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Harold L. Boehm for 37 years before he passed, and a kindergarten teacher for Kanawha County Schools for more than 15 years. Eunice was a woman of prayer and was quick to pray for any need that was presented to her. She was an active member of Living Word Christian Center in Charleston, WV, for many years where she faithfully served in various capacities.
Eunice was the daughter of now deceased Okey & Josephine Johnson of Charleston, WV. She is survived by three children: Lisa Trumbore and her husband Todd of Ashland, KY; Lea Ann Wagner and husband David of Sapulpa, OK; and Hal Boehm and wife Lisa of Fort Mill, SC. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Jennifer Baker, Carol Lillard, Russell Wagner, Michelle Wagner and Bella Boehm; and eight great grandchildren: Andrew, KJ and Eli Baker, Sophie, Will and Max Lillard, Alisen and Charlotte Wagner.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Pastor Hal Boehm officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those unable to attend, please see Eunice's obituary at www.barlowbonsall.com on Monday Morning by 10 a.m. to use the link there to watch the Live Stream Video Service via YouTube.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can go to her son Hal Boehm's ministry: Catchfire! Ministries, 2764 Pleasant Drive, Suite A 10918, Fort Mill, SC 29715 (www.catchfire.org) or her granddaughter Carol Lillard's ministry: International Community Outreach, P. O. Box 470743, Tulsa, OK 74147 (www.icotulsa.org)