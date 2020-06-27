EVELYN "HERNIE" HERNDON, 93, who would have been 94 on July 30th, of Charleston, passed away at Bellaire at Devonshire on June 24, 2020. She lived a long and good life.
Born in Fayette County, she was a 72-year resident of Charleston. She graduated from Nuttall High School and attended WV State College. She was employed by the Kanawha County School System for 20 years and taught at Fruth and Malden Elementary. She was a wonderful wife, mother, cook and homemaker. She loved sewing, crafting and ceramics. She especially loved her senior ceramic classes at the North Charleston Recreation Center. She was a 28-year breast cancer survivor.
She loved sports and both played and coached girls softball teams at St. Marks United Methodist Church. She and her husband were youth leaders in the Junior High Department at the church for over 10 years.
Evelyn was a 63-year member of St. Marks United Methodist Church, active in various committees and United Methodist Women. She was a member of Tiskelwah, Chapter 45 Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years. She was a Rainbow Mother in charge of the drill team.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles (Shorty) Herndon, and her parents, Algin and Gladys Isaacs; her brothers, Algin Jr., William, Robert, Norman, Samuel, Ralph, James Isaacs, and sister, Rowena Burdette.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Margaret Waybright, and daughter by choice, Sharon Paterno of Scott Depot; brothers, Jerry (Sandy) Isaacs of Clifftop, Charles (Judy) Isaacs of Nallen and Pat (Barbara) Isaacs of Hico, Nelson (Margaret) Isaacs of Maryland; sisters-in-law, Margie Isaacs of Ranielle, Norma Isaacs of Clifftop and Nancy Isaacs of Lockbridge. Also surviving are special friends Joe and Nancy Taylor of Charleston, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks goes to the caring staff at Bellaire at Devonshire, Memory Care Unit and to the staff of Kanawha Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be Monday, June 29, at the Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Victor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences can be sent to the family via www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.