EVELYN MARGARET "PEG" GREENLEE, age 95 of Charleston WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 1, 2022. Peg was born in Jonesville, MI on February 5th, 1926.
Peg was a 1947 graduate of Michigan State University (where she met Joe Greenlee) and became a teacher of Home Economics. In 1949, she married Joe and in 1951 they moved to Charleston WV. Peg taught kindergarten in Charleston at the Baptist Temple preschool for 10 years, as well as working with "Keep A Child in School" (12 yrs), "Meals On Wheels" (15 yrs), and serving as Baptist Temple church hostess for 30 years in charge of all meal services. She was also active in the American Baptist Women's groups serving in many different capacities including Circle leader.
Over the years, Peg and Joe have enjoyed ballroom dancing, skiing, white water rafting, extensive traveling and their log home on the Greenbrier River in Pocahontas County. Peg loved her family, friends and gardening, but nothing came before her faith and love for God. She has always been a wonderful example to others in doing God's work.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Marian Espie, sons Steven and Ronald Greenlee, and a sister-in-law Betty Warner and many friends.
Peg is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Joe W Greenlee, niece Connie Warner (Dr Alan Carroll), nephews Brent Warner (Cris Doria), and Tim Warner (Barbara), close friends Kathy Lester, Donna & Bob Hoff, Archie & Linda Snedegar, Carolyn & Frank McCarty, Charlotte Sahley of Charleston WV, Frank & Teresa Miller of Washington WV, and many others. She is loved by all.
The Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., on Friday, February 4th at the Charleston Baptist Temple with the Pastor Jim Hewitt officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
CDC protocols, as well as the church requirements, need to be followed. This includes wearing of masks and social distancing.
Burial will be a private gathering at the Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be given to the Charleston Baptist Temple at 209 Morris Street, Charleston WV 25301.