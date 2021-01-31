FLORENCE SHEFF, 95, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 4, 1925 to the late David and Sarah Mihaly Schwartz.
Florence was a member of B'nai Jacob Synagogue, where she was in the Chevra Kadisha and the Ladies Auxiliary.
She came to Charleston in 1946, worked at the Diamond Department Store, for Governor Jay Rockefeller and Charles Ryan and Associates.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon.
She is survived by her children, Ilene (Mark) Goodman of New York, Ivor Sheff of Charleston, Marjorie Alderson of Raleigh, NC, Marc (Liz) Sheff of Dallas, TX and Gary Sheff of Charleston; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way.
A Private Graveside Service was held last week at B'nai Jacob Eternal Home, South Charleston with Rabbi Victor Urecki officiating. A future Memorial Service is planned when circumstances regarding COVID improve.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be sent in memory of Florence to: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV 25302, Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston WV, 25387 and/or B'nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25311.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.