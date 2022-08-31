Thank you for Reading.

Fontaine Leon “Ted” Brothers
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

FONTAINE LEON "TED" BROTHERS, 81, of Charleston went to sleep peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Beulah Brothers; sister, Barbara Jean Price; and daughter, Marcia Brothers Hairston. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Mary; sons, Kelvin, Sean and Andre; daughter, Michele (William); Ted also was the father of Andre Daniels and Michele Laney; sister, Ann Brothers Smith; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was a lot of things to a lot of people. A husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend; but most of all, he was a child of God.

