FONTAINE LEON "TED" BROTHERS, 81, of Charleston went to sleep peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Beulah Brothers; sister, Barbara Jean Price; and daughter, Marcia Brothers Hairston. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Mary; sons, Kelvin, Sean and Andre; daughter, Michele (William); Ted also was the father of Andre Daniels and Michele Laney; sister, Ann Brothers Smith; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. A husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend; but most of all, he was a child of God.
"Ted", as he was affectionately called, was the oldest child born to the union of the late Max and Beulah Brothers on December 19, 1940 in Laing, WV. At the young age of ten he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and was baptized. Ted was a member of Kanawha City Church of Christ.
He graduated from East Bank (now Riverside) High School in 1960. He enlisted in the United States Air Force immediately following high school graduation. Ted served in the Vietnam War and returned to WV in 1964. He was then appointed to Post Master of the Post Office in Malden, WV. He enjoyed his retirement years as a school bus driver… thus mentoring thousands of young children on their rides to school.
Ted married the love of his life, Mary Frances Robinson, on October 16, 1966. To their union three children were born… Marcia (deceased), Kelvin and Sean.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with the Elder Carolyn Wesley officiating. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Institute. Visitation will begin 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.