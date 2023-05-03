Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

FRANKLIN CLARK BOWLES, 65, of Charleston, WV, passed away April 26, 2023. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you