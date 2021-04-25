FRANKLIN EUGENE CLEMONS, 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital. The body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
