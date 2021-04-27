FRANKLIN EUGENE (COMUZZIE) CLEMONS, 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away at CAMC General Hospital Thursday, April 22 , 2021, after a long illness.
Frankie had worked over 38 years with St. Francis Hospital, also Kanawha County Courthouse and DiTrapino's office. He was also the former runner for Pauley Cleaners.
Frankie was a Christian and was saved over a year and a half ago.
Frankie enjoyed three cruises in his lifetime. One, he ended up going by himself.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Gilbert and Maxine Comuzzie Cooper.
He is survived by his brother, Earl Cooper (June) of Cabin Creek, WV; one sister, Marvella Kay Cooper of Charleston, WV; two nieces, Tonya and Melissa; four nephews, David Lee, Michael, Aaron, Chris; and many more great nieces and nephews.
"Frankie played the hand that he was dealt, with no complaining."
Frankie would like to say a special goodbye to all his friends at the C.C. Camp in Decota, WV.
His body will be cremated. No services will be held.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbosnall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted handle the arrangements.