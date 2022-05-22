Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
FRED ELLIS, 79, lifelong resident of Clendenin (except for a stint in the military) died on May 19, 2022 from congestive heart failure after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Fred was a graduate of Marshall University, a brother of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and served his community as a member of the Clendenin Lion's Club. His passion was bass fishing. He worked for Columbia Gas Transmission, but only long enough to support his fishing habit.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Erby Ellis and is survived by his wife, Clara, brother, Tom and sister-in-law, Tena and numerous cousins, as well as Clara's brothers, Gene, Bob (Deb), sister Patty, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the following for their care, support and guidance during his end of life care: Joe Lucas, Long Term Care Specialist, Cheryl Hayes Snodgrass, In Home Care Giver, Amedisys Personnel, Dr. Taslima Mahmood, Veterans Administration, Dr. Ejaz Khalid, CAMC Memorial, 4th Floor Nursing Staff, CAMC Memorial, and All the Nursing Staff at Hubbard Hospice House and Chip Johnson and the staff of Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home. Special thanks to friends and neighbors, Debbie Mays, Robin Cherry, Bruce Greene, Steve Kee, Sherry Clark and life-long friend Mike Cahill.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. Clara, Tom and Tena look forward to seeing family, friends and neighbors at 615 Maywood Avenue East, Clendenin.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 with the notation that the funds be used to furnish room 16.