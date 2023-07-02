Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

FREDERICK THOMAS SPORCK, M.D., 78, of Charleston, WV, passed away June 29, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

