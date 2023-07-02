Frederick Thomas Sporck MD Jul 2, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website FREDERICK THOMAS SPORCK, M.D., 78, of Charleston, WV, passed away June 29, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Recommended for you Latest News WV Book Team: New releases and local author news Live Life Fully: Getting into action when you're stuck WV Culinary Team: From Russia (via Norway) with some West Virginia love -- a stunning (and easy) dessert for summer Good 2 Grow: Red, white and bloom -- create a 4th of July planter Kids in care: Affirmation Boxes encourage positive identity, self-esteem R.A. Tea Mathews: God wants to help you top story Prep baseball: DiCocco named All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year Atlantic League: Dirty Birds blow late lead, lose to Barnstormers 10-4 Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: Fishing Excuses 101 More sites added to the West Virginia Waterfall Trail A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia National cybersecurity center to be developed in Huntington