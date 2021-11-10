Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
GARY ALBERT SCHWARZ, 64, passed away at home on October 18, 2021.
He was born on June 18, 1957 in Wheeling, West Virginia and raised in Charleston, graduating from Charleston High School in 1975. Gary studied business at Marshall University, and was a sales representative for McLain Surgical Supply, Inc. He enjoyed all sports, playing organized baseball and basketball in his youth. Later, he became a staunch supporter of West Virginia sports and cheered for his beloved Cleveland Browns and Reds. Gary enjoyed spending time with his friends, but most of all looked forward to weekends at the family camp on the Greenbrier River outside of Lewisburg.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Shirley Schwarz, and nephew Todd Powell.
He is survived by Cheri Schwarz in Charleston, son Gary, Jr. (Ali) in Austin, Texas, daughter Devon (Dylan) in Lexington, KY, and brothers Dr. Jack H. (Jay) Schwarz, Jr., (Lorri) of Bluefield, Va., Eric Schwarz (Denise) and Todd Schwarz (Carolyn) in Charleston. Gary is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Greenbrier River Trail Association https://www.greenbrierrivertrail.com/.