GARY CARL REED II, 58, of Winfield, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born January 27, 1962, in Morgantown, to Gary Carl Reed and the late Carol Ann Conn.
Gary was a 1980 graduate of Charleston High School.
He is survived by his father, Gary Carl Reed, and stepmother, Luz I. Reed; sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Timothy Reynolds; niece, Kara and Luke Coleman; nephew, Jeremy Reynolds; and his fianc e, Karen Rock; his aunts and uncles, Walter L. and Joann Reed, and Teresa and Michael Thompson.
Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.