Gary Carl Reed II

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Gary Carl Reed II
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

GARY CARL REED II, 58, of Winfield, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

He was born January 27, 1962, in Morgantown, to Gary Carl Reed and the late Carol Ann Conn.

Gary was a 1980 graduate of Charleston High School.

He is survived by his father, Gary Carl Reed, and stepmother, Luz I. Reed; sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Timothy Reynolds; niece, Kara and Luke Coleman; nephew, Jeremy Reynolds; and his fianc e, Karen Rock; his aunts and uncles, Walter L. and Joann Reed, and Teresa and Michael Thompson.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.

Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.