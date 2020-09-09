Essential reporting in volatile times.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
GARY WAYNE "BUCKY" BOGGESS, 69, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at CAMC-General Division, Charleston, WV. Per his wishes, he will be cremated, with no services. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements