GARY WAYNE "BUCKY" BOGGESS, 69, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at CAMC-General Division, Charleston, WV. Per his wishes, he will be cremated, with no services. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
