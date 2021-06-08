George E. Haynes, 85, of South Charleston, passed away on June 3, 2021 after a long illness at the Sweetbriar Assisted Living Center, Dunbar.
He was born on July 20, 1935 to the late Emma and George Haynes of Rainelle.
George was retired from the WV Division of Highways Design Division with over 35 years of service.
Prior to his career with the State of WV, he had served his country in the US Army as a combat engineer, reaching E-5 status ranking.
George was extremely proud of his Native American Ancestry and he was also an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline.
He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Stanley; son, Kevin (Janese) Haynes; step-daughter, Jeanne (Diane) Statts; granddaughters, Krystle (Trevor) Beals and Andrea Stanley; grandson, Steven Haynes and close friend and neighbor, Jenny.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff with Kanawha Hospice Care who took care of George.
Graveside Military Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.
In lieu of flowers - the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of George to: Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.